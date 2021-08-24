Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

LONDON (AP) — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, according to his publicist.

Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

The drummer provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century.

The publicist said, “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”