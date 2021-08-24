New SWAT military vehicle causes controversy in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX)—The Belvidere Police Department is set to receive a new SWAT military-style vehicle called a Cougar MRAP.

Belvidere Chief of Police Shane Woody says this is the type of vehicle that is armored to protect law enforcement from rifle rounds during active shooter and mass shooting situations. It also will help the agency during severe weather like flooding.

Chief Woody says the Belvidere Police SWAT Team has never had a SWAT vehicle and the team is seeing a growing need for it.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I wish this vehicle wasn't necessary. But my experience and history have taught me that we are starting to see individuals that put us in positions that we armored vehicles," said Woody. "Up until this point, none of our equipment is going to be capable of providing the same type of protection"

The new vehicle now sparking controversy as some Belvidere residents like Jaime Wolfe are speaking out, saying it's unnecessary.

"Do we really need? it's not like the crime rate here in Belvidere is astronomical"

Although the Illinois Law Enforcement Support Office donated the Cougar MRAP, the police department will spend more than $76,000 in drug bust money to pay for modifications and maintenance.

Wolfe says that money should be used in other ways.

"For example, there is a park across the street from the courthouse, it's been fenced off for months. so why can't they use the money to fix that or to repair the sidewalks and the streets"

The vehicle is currently getting modified but there is no word on when it will arrive in Belvidere.