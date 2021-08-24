Multiple people fired shots at party where SIU student died

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Police investigating a weekend shooting that killed a Southern Illinois University freshman as she was attending a house party have determined that more than one person fired shots. Carbondale police said Monday that multiple people fired shots about 3 a.m. Sunday during the party near the SIU campus in Carbondale. Eighteen-year-old Keeshanna Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital from her wounds. Three other people were wounded but survived. The Southern Illinoisan reports that Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez is urging anyone who attended the party or has information about the shooting to pass that onto police. He says law enforcement officials have received little cooperation in their investigation.