Hochul, NY’s 1st female governor, vows to end ‘distractions’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York at the stroke of midnight Tuesday, taking control of a state government desperate to get back to business after months of distractions over complaints that her predecessor abused his power and sexually harassed at least 11 women. Hochul, a Democrat born in Buffalo, was expected to deliver remarks and be sworn-in Tuesday for her 16-month term at the state’s Capitol in Albany. Hochul has vowed no one will ever call her workplace “toxic.” Cuomo delivered his letter of resignation without fanfare Monday. His future plans are unclear.