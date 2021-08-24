From CVS to Goldman Sachs, FDA move prompts vaccine mandates

From Walt Disney World to Goldman Sachs, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the federal government gave full approval to the Pfizer shot. And the number is certain to grow. For the past eight months, coronavirus shots were dispensed in the U.S. under emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Some workers and unions objected to getting the vaccine — and some employers were reluctant to require it — because it had yet to receive FDA full approval. That happened Monday. Shortly afterward, Walt Disney World reached a deal with its unions to require all workers at its theme park in Florida to be vaccinated.