Frequent storm chances and heat dominate this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Frequent chances for storms remain through much of this week with summer heat also in play.

Spotty showers:

The rest of the week will feature more chances for isolated activity into the afternoon and hot weather.

This week features daily rain chances, however most of the activity is expected to be isolated across the region.

Similar to the storms yesterday, some may get a good but brief soaking while others may remain dry. This trend is expected for the majority of the week. This pattern does make it difficult to pin point where these storms may form so keep your 13 Weather Authority app handy into the afternoon.

The best chance for storms remains this afternoon and evening. Some models have a line of storms roll through into the evening hours. Some storms may bring stronger winds with the possibility of small hail as well. Remember if you hear thunder, head indoors immediately.

Today brings a minimal chance for storms to become severe.

The Storm Predication Center released an outlook for severe weather potential with portions of the Stateline under a 1 out of 5. Some of the isolated storms may grow stronger bringing stronger wind and hail as the biggest threats.

After this evening, chances for storms remains through the overnight hours and into Wednesday evening. The same isolated chances are likely.

Staying hot:

While some spots may get a storm or two today, others may warm up quite a bit. Temperatures expected to reach the upper 80's, low 90's into the afternoon.

Depending on how the chances for storms shape up, we may not break 90 degrees if we see more cloud cover stick around but dew points will be in the low to middle 70's so you can count on muggy air to stick around.

Heat indices also show the possibility to reach into the upper 90's given the humidity. Some spots may also have a heat index into the low 100's. Stay hydrated and take it easy especially if you work outside.