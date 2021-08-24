Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 7:24PM CDT until August 24 at 9:45PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 7:24PM CDT until August 24 at 9:45PM CDT by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
At 724 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area.
Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Although the heaviest
rainfall had moved east out of the area, light rainfall may
continue, with additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches possible.
HAZARD…Flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as
other poor drainage and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Harvard, Capron, Hebron and Chemung.
The heaviest rainfall has occurred in the headwaters of Piscasaw
Creek north of Chemung and Harvard. A rapid rise in water levels
along Piscasaw Creek and nearby waterways is imminent.
A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may
already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and
other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life
and property.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.