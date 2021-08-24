Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 7:24PM CDT until August 24 at 9:45PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 724 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area.

Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Although the heaviest

rainfall had moved east out of the area, light rainfall may

continue, with additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches possible.

HAZARD…Flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as

other poor drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Harvard, Capron, Hebron and Chemung.

The heaviest rainfall has occurred in the headwaters of Piscasaw

Creek north of Chemung and Harvard. A rapid rise in water levels

along Piscasaw Creek and nearby waterways is imminent.

A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may

already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and

other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life

and property.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.