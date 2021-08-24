East ready to build off successful spring season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The East football team has built a culture behind head coach Gary Griffin, and the foundation lies within the senior class this season.

"This is one of the best teams I've had, because we're pretty balanced," said Griffin. "We're going to be pretty good in all three phases of the game. We're going to be better on special teams, we'll be pretty good on offense and we'll be pretty good on defense, you know we took our lumps a couple of years ago starting sophomores so now they're playing as seniors."

After finishing second in the NIC-10 last spring, East is hungry to get to the top.

"It's pretty exciting to have this group of guys and I feel like we have a lot of potential to go pretty far this year," said senior safety Jeremiah Crawford. "It's one of the best teams we've had in a while. We've built chemistry over the years so that helps the team a lot."

Heading into week one, the E-Rabs have a tough test heading out of the gate, facing off against Belvidere North.

"We haven't beat them. We're 0-6 against them at the varsity level," said Griffin. "It's just being disciplined on defense and doing your job and not trying to make every play. In the past we've had very good players that wanted to make every play. Now we have very good players that should do what they're supposed to do."

East is ready to rock when the lights come on Friday night.