Du-Pec aims to contend for conference title

PECATONICA (WREX) — After coming up short against Aquin and Lena-Winslow in the shortened spring season, Du-Pec looks to take the next step this year and win the NUIC title. Aquin moved to 8-man football, with perennial power Lena-Winslow still in the mix in the new-look conference.

"This is a group of seniors that holds themselves to pretty high expectations," Du-Pec head coach Tyler Hoffman said. "It's a group of kids that's had a lot of success over the years, not just from the high school standpoint but from junior high and even grades below that."

Hoffman has built Du-Pec in the right direction in recent years, with his son Hunter Hoffman leading the way at quarterback. He's a senior now and the other seniors on the team want to finish strong.

"We just need to make sure we maintain a team vibe," senior wide receiver and defensive end Trent Hetland said. "If you're not together then it's 11 guys, you can't be a one man team so you just have to stay together."

After finding success with a potent offense last year, the Rivermen know teams will be looking to hold them down this season.

"I think we have a huge target on our back from last year," senior offensive lineman and linebacker Drake Fortson said. "That's the biggest thing. We're one of the best teams in our conference. We're looking to be the best team."

Their quest to be the best begins with a trip to East Dubuque Friday night.