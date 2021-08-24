Skip to Content

Belvidere North volleyball picks up where it left off

BELVIDERE (WREX) — It's a new season, but the same result for Belvidere North's volleyball team. The Blue Thunder defeated Hononegah, 2-0, to open the season Tuesday night in a rematch of last season's NIC-10 championship game. That game last year came during the shortened spring season, in which teams only played a conference schedule and did not have a postseason.

Belvidere North came out strong, with Jayden Flynn serving up an ace for the first point of the game. The Blue Thunder built up a lead, but Hononegah fought back to make it close before North put away the first set, 25-17. Rachel Scott and Kaitlin Leider came through with some big kills throughout the match, while Grace Betke and Ava Irvin provided strong play as well as North cruised to a 25-16 win in the 2nd set to sweep the match.

