Authorities issue Endangered Missing Person Advisory for South Beloit woman

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — Authorities need your help finding a missing woman from South Beloit.

The South Beloit Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Valorie L McCreath, 71.

McCreath is 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes, according to authorities.

She was last seen at 432 Lozenge Ct at 12:09 p.m. on August 18th. McCreath is driving a red 2015 Nissan Sentra with Illinois license plate BB60847.

Authorities say McCreath has a condition that puts her in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Valorie McCreath should contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491 or contact 911.