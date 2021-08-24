Stocks move higher on Wall Street, hovering near records

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, extending modest gains from a day earlier and keeping major indexes near record levels. The full approval a day earlier of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was continuing to provide support for the market. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.6%. Small-company stocks also rose. The price of U.S. crude oil was 2.9% higher, continuing to recover from a decline earlier in the month. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy were all up 3% or more. Travel companies also rose.