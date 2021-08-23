Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 3:47PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Rock Falls, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Amboy and Harmon.

Including the following interstate…

I-88 between mile markers 46 and 47.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.