Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 2:24PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 2:24PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
At 224 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Milledgeville, or 12 miles north of Sterling, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Whiteside and southeastern Carroll Counties, including the following
locations… Carroll County Fairgrounds, Hitt and Penrose.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.