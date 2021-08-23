Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 2:24PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 224 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Milledgeville, or 12 miles north of Sterling, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Whiteside and southeastern Carroll Counties, including the following

locations… Carroll County Fairgrounds, Hitt and Penrose.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.