New Rockford fire, police chiefs hope to make changes with the help of the community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — History was made in Rockford on Monday after the city announced the appointment of Chief Carla Redd-Miller as Rockford Chief of Police and Chief Michele Pankow as Rockford Chief of Fire.

Both women are the first women to serve in those positions, with Redd also being the first Black woman to serve in her position.

"Well, I am incredibly honored and deeply humbled to be named the chief," said Chief Pankow.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to be that person and to set an example for those who come behind me," said Chief Redd. "I think about when I interviewed for the police department coming on as a new officer, I have to get a shout to chief pew who was sitting there during the interview. And the commissioners asked me 'how far do you want to go?' And I said I don't want to step on any toes but I want his job".

Redd says she plans to focus on creating strategies to reduce violent crime in the city.

Chief Pankow says she didn't know joining the force at 22-years-old would one day lead to her becoming chief.

She says her years of experience will help tackle the problems her department faces.

"A challenge that came to light, and that's the increase in our medical calls. That number of calls for service continues to go up every year. So take a look at creative ways to reimagine our service or to respond to those increasing calls," said Pankow.

She also plans to tackle the lack of diversity in the newsroom as well as helping the community understand what the department can provide to the city.

While both women say they've started the work to institute change, they say it can't be done without a key component.

"It's a partnership, it has to be a partnership. We need the community to work with us and we have to be ready and available to work with them," Redd said.