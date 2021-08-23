Move the Middle initiative works to keep tabs on children throughout the pandemic through online check-in form

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Covid-19 pandemic completely changed the traditional school environment.

"We really had to pivot and meet students where they were," says Move the Middle Director Nicole Bennett.

Move the Middle is a United Way initiative aimed at keeping kids on track to graduate high school. It focuses attention on students in middle school, making sure they have the resources and advocates they need to reach this goal. During the 2020 school year some students learned in-person while others logged in from home. Students not only had to navigate this new setup but the many stressors that came with it.

"Some of them maybe don't know how to submit their assignment or they're not really sure how to do remote learning," says Bennett. "It was very challenging. Zoom issues or Wi-Fi issues."

To handle these issues and any others thrown at students, Move the Middle created a way to reach students it serves at Lincoln Middle School.

"Our advocate created what we called a check-in check-out form. Students, regardless if they were remote or in-person or kind of hybrid, they had access to somebody."

Every week students would answer questions about things like if they ate breakfast, how they slept, how their life is going both in and out of school, and the status of their mental health.

"So if a student is saying that they are not eating, sleeping, or completing their assignments, clearly something is going on so we want to figure out what that is."

From there, advocates would connect the student and potentially their family to services they need. Everything from connecting them to a counselor to food pantry referrals.

"We received over 4,000 responses from students. So that was very very impactful."

This year Move the Middle will also expand into Resa Middle School. This brings the number of students the initiative will impact to roughly 2,000.