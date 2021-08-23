Morrow guides South Beloit football into new era

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — After coaching Harlem and Belvidere in the NIC-10, Jim Morrow moves to the 8-man football ranks to take over a South Beloit program looking for some stability. Morrow thinks his experience will provide that to the Sobos.

"I want to provide them a great experience for one," Morrow said. "Secondly, an attitude of winning and a tradition of consistently winning. I think they're hungry for that."

Morrow had a lot of success in his 15 years at Harlem, then spent the shortened spring season last year with Belvidere. He likes the way the Sobos have responded to his coaching and he'll try to implement things that he's learned over the years.

"I'm going to try to do that as best I can as far as what I've found works and what I've found needs to be the focus at times," Morrow said. "They seem to appreciate that. They seem to take the coaching well. I think we're off to a good start in that regard."

After the shortened spring season, the players are hungry to get back out there for a full season of football.

"I'm most excited to get back out there with my brothers I've grown with over the past four years," offensive and defensive lineman Bradley Knepper said. "Hopefully start off the way I ended last year."

South Beloit opens the season at home against Ashton-Franklin Center.