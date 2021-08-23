Loyola University-Chicago president announces retirement

CHICAGO (AP) — The president of Loyola University Chicago has announced plans to step down at the end of the current academic year. Jo Ann Rooney sent an email to students, faculty, and staff Monday sharing her plans to retire. She says some personal issues warrant more of her my attention, and she wants “to ensure continuity of leadership once the implementation of our multi-year strategic plan and 8+ year comprehensive fundraising campaign begins. Rooney is the first female and lay president at Loyola-Chicago.