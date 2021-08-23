Janicke makes move to head coach as Forreston looks to sustain success

FORRESTON (WREX) — Forreston has a new head coach for 2021, with Keynon Janicke taking over for Kyle Zick, who stepped down from the head coaching role to serve as an assistant to Janicke. Janicke has been an assistant for Zick since 2016 and is a Forreston graduate, so he knows the program through and through.

"We just have to keep doing what we're doing," Janicke said. "We talk all the time about being efficient with our time, little to no mistakes. If we are making mistakes, not making two in a row."

Janicke's goal is to help the Forreston kids become solid young men in the community, so his job is about more than just football.

"Doing the right things in the classroom and doing everything we're supposed to be doing and having those transferred outside so we can show you out here," he said.

The players have high hopes of continuing the success for the Cardinals, who won state championships in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

"The goals are to compete every game," senior running back and defensive back Thomas Appel said. "Give it our all, 100 percent and see what happens. We have the talent here. We just have to work hard."

That work will be put to the test in week one when Forreston hosts Stockton.