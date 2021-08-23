Immunocompromised residents can start getting additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is rolling out additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals based on the CDC’s recent recommendation.

This additional dose is intended to improve immunocompromised people’s response to their initial vaccine series. A full list of conditions included in this recommendation can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.

WCHD will begin providing additional doses to those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems starting at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who received their first series with WCHD and indicated that they were immunocompromised when they registered will receive an email from WCHD to schedule their additional dose.

Those who received their first series with WCHD and have since become immunocompromised should edit the medical history portion of their registration by visiting WCHD at https://winnebagohealth.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bNiPdMY5AGJnpGK

Immunocompromised individuals who did not receive their first vaccine series with WCHD should register at https://winnebagohealth.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9tVVc8oG1EFpL4V

The additional dose is specifically for those who are immunocompromised and have received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna. Currently, there is no additional dose for those who are immunocompromised and received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The additional dose is not a booster shot.

Coronavirus Resources