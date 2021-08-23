Durand CUSD 322 reverses course, will comply with the mask mandate

DURAND (WREX) — Students in the Durand School District will be wearing masks this year.

At a board meeting Sunday night, the board voted to comply with the state's mask mandate.

In a phone call Monday morning with 13 WREX, Superintendent Kurt Albersett said the outcome is in the best interests for the students.

Last week, the Illinois State Board of Education placed Durand CUSD 322 on probation for not complying with the universal indoor masking requirement.

Durand CUSD 322 was at risk of losing recognition status, meaning total loss of access to state funding and the inability to participate in IHSA and IESA sports.

13 WREX first reported Durand's plan to defy the mask mandate two weeks ago. Superintendent Kurt Albersett told 13 WREX at the time that he felt like masking mandates should be left up to local school districts.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a mask mandate for schools on Aug. 4. The governor's announcement came one week after Illinois adopted the updated CDC's masking recommendations, which included recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Shortly after the announcement, a letter was sent to Superintendent's across the state reinforced mask wearing at schools this year. In part, the letter says local schools and boards of educations do not have the authority to deny the governor's executive orders.