Rockford announces first female chiefs of police, fire departments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After months of interim leaders, we now know who will be leading Rockford's two largest first-responder agencies.

On Monday, the City of Rockford's Police and Fire Commission named Carla-Redd Miller the new Chief of Police. Redd is currently an Assistant Deputy Chief for the Rockford Police Department.

Chief Redd joined the Rockford Police Department in 1998. She was a patrol officer, field training officer, community services officer, detective and sergeant before becoming the first Black woman to achieve a command rank as a lieutenant in 2015. Chief Redd currently serves as Assistant Deputy Chief. She holds an associate's degree in criminology from Rock Valley College, a bachelor's degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminal justice from Northern Illinois University and a certification in criminal justice from the University of Virginia. Chief Redd is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

The commission also named Michele Pankow the new Chief of Fire. Pankow is currently a Division Chief of Operations with the Rockford Fire Department.

Michele Pankow joined the Rockford Fire Department in 1992. Working her way up the ranks, she became the first woman in the history of the Rockford Fire Department to become a division chief in 2016. Chief Pankow currently serves as the Division Chief of Operations. She holds an associate’s degree from Rock Valley College, a bachelor's degree in fire service management from Southern Illinois University and a master's in public administration from Northern Illinois University.

All four of the finalists for the fire department were in-house candidates.

“I want to thank the members of the Fire and Police Commission for their hard work over the last several months as they combed through resumes, interviewed candidates, held online and in-person community forums, and participated in the day-long assessment centers of each potential Chief that were proctored by fire chiefs and police chiefs from cities throughout the Midwest,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “I’ve worked with both Chief Redd and Chief Pankow in my time as alderman and as mayor, and I could not be more proud or more excited to now be working next to them as they take the reins of their respective departments.”

This will be the first time women have led both the Rockford Police Department and the Rockford Fire Department.

Todd Stockburger and Randy Berke were serving as the departments' interim fire and police chiefs, respectively.

Former fire chief Derek Bergsten, who spent nearly three decades at the Rockford Fire Department left in May to serve as fire chief in Fort Collins, Colorado. Former police chief Dan O'Shea retired after leading the department for 5 years. He previously served on Elgin's police force.

We'll have more on the new chiefs tonight on 13 News at 5 and 6.