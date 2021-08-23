Another week, another drop in Rockford gas prices

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford drivers are seeing another drop in the price of gas this week.

The average is down three cents this week to three dollars and twenty cents a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, oil prices have plummeted over the last few days due to the continued surge of COVID-19 leading businesses to table their return to work plans.

Outside of the pandemic, Sunday saw one of the biggest single day drops in the national gas price average in three years.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen three cents per gallon in the last week.

It is also unchanged from a month ago and stands 96 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.