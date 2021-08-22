What’s worse: Wind or rain? What to know as Henri swoops in

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s called tropical weather, but where it’s expected to hit is anything but. A tropical storm named Henri made landfall on the Rhode Island coastline at midday Sunday. Although Henri was downgraded from a hurricane before it hit and was weakening as it moved over land, it’s still packing a punch. The greatest threat from a storm this size is water. Heavy rains cause storm surges and inland flooding, and historically, those things have threatened life and property more than high winds. Remember 2011’s Irene? It, too, was downgraded to a tropical storm but still ravaged Vermont with historic flooding.