Temperatures expected to soar for the start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90's for the start of the week as rain chances are also sprinkled in throughout the week.

Hot and hazy:

Sizzling heat makes a return for the first half of the week as rain chances also creep back to the area.

We're in for a sizzling start with temperatures likely to make it to the 90's three days in a row.

Starting Monday, temperatures will likely climb into the 90's with dew points also stretching into the 70's. We're in for a hot and hazy start. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring the warmest temperatures of the week. Temperatures are expected to stay within the lower 90's but it will feel much warmer given the humidity.

With the dew points into the 70's, heat indices are likely to be in the upper 90's and low 100's in some spots. Heat safety will be important at least through Wednesday. Make sure you stay hydrated, limit time outside if you can and take it easy.

Once we get into the end of the week, temperatures fall only into the upper 80's as we stay warm and above average into the weekend.

Frequent rain chances:

Along with the heat, this week will also bring a few chances for showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow.

Chances for showers and storms return into the week as temperatures will climb.

As the heat and humidity helps in storm development, the first few days this week feature isolated and more scattered chances for any activity. Severe weather does not look likely.

For Monday, chances for rain return into the morning but remain slim. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms comes in late Monday and into Tuesday morning. Tuesday brings a better chance to see any activity.

Next chance for showers and storms comes towards the end of the week.