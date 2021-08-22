Stockton fueled for success in 2021

STOCKTON (WREX) — The countdown to kick-off continues towards the first Friday night filled with football in the Stateline. Stockton is one of the teams to watch in the NUIC, as the conference looks a bit different with the addition of Fulton and losing several teams to 8-man football. With an already well-rounded conference, Stockton looks to build on their 3-3 record in last spring's shortened season, while soaking up a fall schedule again.

"It's nice to have fall football back. Again, the weather is a little different than it was the last time we were out here," said Stockton Head Coach Matt Leitzen. "I think the kids have adjusted to it, and they're looking forward to hopefully playing our first game under the lights this fall. We're lucky enough to have a quality opponent in Forreston who brings back a lot of kids and a storied program so I think it's a good indicator of where we're at and again I hope our kids come out and compete and we put ourselves in a position to win the game."

Stockton opens their season against rival Forreston, August 27.