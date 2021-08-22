Protesters clash in Portland after opposing gatherings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland, Oregon are sparking clashes Sunday. The two groups had gathered in different parts of the city after a far-right group changed the location of its event. KOIN-TV reports the right-wing rally drew about 100 people in a parking lot of a former K-Mart store and clashes began as it wound down. A van tried to drive into the parking lot and crashed. Demonstrators ignited fireworks and similar devices. The plans had prompted Portland police to call in all available police personnel, but despite expecting clashes the police chief said officers would not necessarily be standing in.