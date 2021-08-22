No containment, new threats from Northern California fire

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continues to grow out of control — one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate. There’s zero containment Sunday of the Caldor Fire, which had charred nearly 154 square miles of trees and brush in the northern Sierra Nevada after breaking out Aug. 14. Firefighters hoped to take advantage of calmer weather and cooler temperatures a day after gusts pushed the fire across U.S. Route 50, threatening more remote communities in El Dorado County.