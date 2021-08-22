Don Everly of early rock ‘n’ roll Everly Brothers dies at 84

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Don Everly, one-half of the pioneering rock ‘n’ roll Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84. An attorney and family spokesperson said Everly died Saturday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee. His brother, Phil Everly, died in January 2014. In the late 1950s and 1960s, the duo molded rock ‘n’ roll with their high, yearning harmony, while their poignant lyrics embodied teenage restlessness and energy. Their career spanned five decades, although they performed separately from 1973 to 1983. In their heyday between 1957 and 1962, they had 19 top 40 hits, including “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Wake Up Little Susie.”