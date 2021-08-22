Documents detail new cost for Obama Presidential Center

CHICAGO (AP) — New documents show the latest price tag for the Obama Presidential Center is about $830 million. The cost estimate has increased since Obama chose Jackson Park as the site five years ago. In recent years it was $500 million. Construction has officially started and is expected to take about five years. Documents released by the Obama Foundation show $700 million is for construction $90 million will be for preparing exhibits and artifacts; and $40 million will be allocated for the first year of operating costs. The foundation has collected $720 million in gifts since 2016 and aims to raise $1.6 billion over the next five years.