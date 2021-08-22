DIGGING DEEPER: Chemtool employees say new severance plan will cost workers thousands

ROCKTON (WREX) — Chemtool employees says a new severance package from Lubrizol (Chemtool's parent company) will cost them thousands opposed to the original package shown in an October 2020 document obtained by WREX. Both packages will be included at the bottom of the article.

The original severance package offers:

Two weeks of base pay per each year of service

Packages include a minimum of eight weeks of severance pay (credit for four years of work)

Maximum severance pay is 52 weeks

The new severance package offers:

One week of base pay for each year of service

Maximum severance pay is eight weeks

People who have worked at Chemtool less than five years get two weeks of severance pay

Years worked at other Lubrizol sites don't count towards the severance package

Workers say the changes will cost them half their original severance pay or more. Taylor Vronch worked at Chemtool for seven years and makes $550 per week. Based on the original severance package, he would get $1100 for each year of work giving him a total severance of $7700. However, the new plan only gives him one week of base pay ($550) for each year of service which amounts to $3850. Vronch says those thousands could be life changing for employees at the plant.

"You think about this, that could be six mortgage payments, it's car payments, it could be diapers, it could be hospital visits, it could be vacation you've wanted to take for a long time," Vronch said.

However, there are people at Chemtool who will lose even more than Vronch with the new severance plan. Bethany Prignano has worked at Chemtool for four years menaing she would get eight weeks of base pay from the original severance package, but the new plan gives people who've worked at Chemtool less than fives years only two weeks of base pay total. Under the new plan, Prignano's severance gets cut by 75% which she says is a sign of disrespect from the company.

"It's honestly insulting to us that we put so much work an effort into our jobs," Prignano said. "It was more than a job, it was our career. We planned on staying with the company for a long time. Now it seems like they're not supporting us. They're not supporting us like they said they would after the fire happened."

We reached out to Lubrizol to ask why there's a difference between the two severance package in which the company responded:

We have treated our employees well and provided significant support for our employees since the day of the fire. We have provided full pay and benefits since that day to all impacted employees, including financial, legal and mental care benefits through our Employee Assistance Program. We immediately provided job/career transition services to assist employees in seeking a new position, either within Lubrizol or outside of Lubrizol. We have actively sought to match Rockton employees with positions available within Lubrizol and are providing relocation assistance for those who have found jobs within Lubrizol. Within a few weeks of the fire, we hosted a job fair in Rockton with more than 15 area employers and continue to support efforts to connect our Rockton employees with employers. We are providing a placement bonus to any Rockton employee who finds a job outside of Lubrizol. Given the near-term realities at the site, impacted employees will eventually need to move on, and we will provide appropriate severance when that time comes. Those details are being discussed directly with employees. To date, more than 30% of impacted employees have been placed in new opportunities within Lubrizol, in extended terms with the company or with outside organizations. Our HR team has been available and remains available for employee questions. We will not comment on pay and benefits matters beyond these details. Lubrizol