Biden planning to give an update on situation in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) --President Joe Biden plans to provide a public update on Afghanistan later Sunday.

He's also meeting with his national security team. And Afghanistan will be the chief topic of discussion when leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, including Biden, meet virtually on Tuesday.

Biden administration officials say the U.S. military is considering "creative ways" to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid "acute" security threats.

The Pentagon has ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.