Supreme Court won’t hear bid to halt Obama center project

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Chicago organization’s effort to immediately stop construction of the Obama Presidential Center on the city’s South Side. Crain’s Chicago Business reports that Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not explain her decision to reject the emergency appeal on Friday. Protect Our Parks has repeatedly challenged the selection of Jackson Park for construction of the center. Barack Obama in 2016 announced his selection of the South Side park for the campus that will include a museum, public library branch and outdoor space.