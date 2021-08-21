Stajduhar, Michel help Orlando City beat Fire 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Stajduhar made a career-high five saves for his first MLS shutout, Benji Michel scored and Orlando City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on a rain-soaked Saturday night. Orlando City is unbeaten in its last five games. Chicago is winless in 19 straight road games since a 5-2 victory at Orlando City in October 2019. The 23-year-old Stajduhar has started each of the past five games — the only five appearances of his MLS career — in the place of injured Pedro Gallese, who returned to the Orlando City bench after a three-week absence but did not see action. Michel scored in the 51st minute.