Slightly cooler Sunday ahead, temperatures start climbing early next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Highs fall into the middle 80s Sunday, but expect a return to 90s by early next week. The heat brings a return to storm chances.

Slightly "cooler" Sunday ahead:

Following a few spotty showers Saturday, temperatures drop just a bit for the second half of the weekend. Cooler weather returns as early as Sunday morning, with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures climb into the lower 90s Tuesday.

High temperatures drop into the middle 80s Sunday afternoon, which is still slightly above average. Lower dew points following the cold frontal passage means it may feel a bit more comfortable Sunday afternoon. A northeasterly wind of five to ten miles per hour keep a whisper of fall around, even though it'll still be a tad on the warm side.

Enjoy slightly cooler weather Sunday, because next week looks hot and humid.

Summertime heat builds next week:

No one said we were done with 90° days! The heat persists into early next week, with forecast high temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday through Wednesday.

Heat is not the only aspect of the early week period. The summertime warmth comes alongside rising dew points. By Tuesday and Wednesday, dew points climb into the lower 70s. Between warm temperatures and high dew points, heat indices climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s.





Heat indices near 100° are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat advisory-level heat could be possible at times through midweek, so keep a close eye on the forecast in the days to come.

Heat brings storm chances:

Rising heat and humidity aids in the development of thunderstorms. The first half of the week features isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm chances. Organized severe thunderstorms do not look likely, but be aware that any storm can be dangerous when lightning is involved.