Shooting investigation underway in Beloit Saturday night

BELOIT(WREX)— Beloit police say a shooting investigation is underway after two people are injured Saturday night.

Beloit Police say it responded to the shooting investigation in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

There they found two people who were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a pursuit began and eventually ended with three people taken into custody.

Evidence from the shooting was recovered in the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.

“The gun violence that our city has experienced in the past 24 hours is horrific and inexcusable,” said Chief Andre Sayles. “Our officers and detectives are actively working to bring these dangerous perpetrators to justice. The senseless violence needs to end today.”

If you have any information on these shooting incidents, you are asked to contact the Rock County Dispatch Center at (608-757-2244) or Crime Stoppers (608-362-7463).