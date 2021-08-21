Royals’ Bubic loses no-hit bid in 7th inning after delay

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic has lost his bid for a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs after a weather delay in the seventh inning. Kansas City had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the game was delayed by storms in the area. The lower bowl at Wrigley was evacuated. When the game resumed, Bubic walked Frank Schwindel and surrendered a two-run homer by Patrick Wisdom for Chicago’s first hit.