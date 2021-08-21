Ride to Fight Suicide continues raising money and awareness to fight depression and suicide in the Stateline

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — Dozens of motorcycles rumbled into the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District for the eighth annual Ride to Fight Suicide.

Many of the bikes like Steve Milloro's represent stories of loss.

"I lost my wife and son to suicide back in 2016," Milloro said. "You just wake up one day and your family is gone, and you have to find people who understand and a lot of people don't understand."

But the group lead by the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation understands that loss. Tommy Corral took his own life eight years ago after a long battle with depression. His mother Xavier Whitford started the foundation after Tommy's death, and no has a personal mission to raise awareness and fight depression in the Stateline.

"We had no idea we lose an average 40 lives in Winnebago County to suicide until it happened to us," Whitford said. "We just knew we had to do something so we created a purpose out of the pain to try and help educate and support people so it doesn't happen to them."

The foundation raises over $100,000 for research, legislation and raising awareness. However, the ride also gives people who have lost loved ones a place to reconnect and honor lost loved ones.

"That's how I connect with my wife and my son," Milloro said. "We all rode motorcycles. When I'm on a bike, especially when I'm on a bike with these people, I just know why we're all here."

The foundation's next event is in October for their annual softball tournament.