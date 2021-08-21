Oudolf-designed garden growing on Detroit’s Belle Isle

DETROIT (AP) — The beautification of Detroit’s Belle Isle park continues with the opening of a 2.5-acre perennial garden designed by Dutch horticulturist Piet Oudolf. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled Aug. 28 for Oudolf Garden Detroit outside the island’s carillon. The 985-acre state park, a few miles northeast of downtown, has been abuzz with improvements in recent years, including the restoration of a 200-acre forested wetland and renovations to a conservatory and the Belle Isle Aquarium. Oudolf Garden Detroit includes 32,000 perennials and grasses. The all-volunteer Oudolf Garden Detroit Grounds Crew spent more than five years working on it. The Garden Club of Michigan was able to secure Oudolf’s commitment to the $4.7 million project.