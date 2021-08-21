Category 3 Hurricane Grace crosses over Mexico’s Gulf coast

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace has crossed over Mexico’s Gulf as a major Category 3 storm, drenching small fishing towns and beach resorts as it made its second landfall in the country in two days. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip. But it rapidly drew in power from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it moved toward the country’s mainland. Grace had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph) early Saturday when it made landfall. Grace is expected to quickly lose strength as it swirls inland over a mountain range carrying its heavy rains toward the heart of the country, including the Mexico City region.