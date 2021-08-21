Filly escapes racetrack, runs on Kentucky highway

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A 2-year-old filly got loose before a race at a Kentucky track and ran onto a highway alongside cars before being apprehended. The filly named Bold and Bossy got loose on her way to the starting gate at Ellis Park and unseated her jockey. She then ran off the track and over a levee heading to U.S. 41. Bold and Bossy ran briefly onto Interstate 69 and Veterans Memorial Parkway, with a posse of trainers chasing her in their vehicles. A man and woman eventually caught the filly, who lost two shoes, had cuts and was dehydrated from her escapade.