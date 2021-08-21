Curran’s Orchard opens for the season

ROCKFORD (WREX)—If you have been craving some warm apple donuts, wait no further! Curran's Orchard has officially opened for the season!

Owner Pat Curran says it's been difficult getting the orchard ready this year, because of the lack of workers and the drought.

But he says he and his family were able to get the orchard up and running and was excited to see people come to opening day.

"You don't see anybody around here and it's quiet and peaceful and then all of the sudden you open up and there are hundreds of people around and it's actually therapeutic and it's good for us because otherwise, we would be hermits," said Pat Curran.

The orchard is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.