‘A dangerous period’: Cook County to require masks indoors

CHICAGO (AP) — Masks will be required indoors throughout Cook County beginning Monday, regardless of whether a person has been vaccinated. The Cook County Department of Public Health issued the order Friday, saying it’s needed as new COVID-19 cases continue to increase due to the more contagious delta variant. Dr. Rachel Rubin is co-lead and senior medical officer of Cook County Department of Public Health. Rubin says “We are in a dangerous period.” The order applies to all multi-unit residential buildings and public places such as restaurants, stores fitness clubs and public transportation in suburban Cook County. Chicago reinstated its indoor mask mandate effective Friday.