Western groups desperate to save Afghan workers left behind

MILAN (AP) — Hundreds of Western nationals and Afghan workers have been flown to safety since the Taliban reasserted control over the country. Yet still unprotected, and in hiding, are untold numbers of Afghans who tried to build a fledgling democracy. They include Afghans who worked with foreign forces, and who are now stranded and being hunted by the Taliban, along with aid workers. Many are deleting contacts with the West from their phones. European countries have pledged to evacuate people who are at risk, such as feminists, political activists and journalists, but it is unclear where the line is being drawn and how many the West will be able to get out.