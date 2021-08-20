US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday allowed a federal COVID-19-related pause on evictions to remain in place. That sets up a likely battle before the nation’s highest court. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid by Alabama and Georgia realtors to block the eviction moratorium reinstated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month. The realtors are likely to appeal to the Supreme Court, which voted 5-4 in June to allow the moratorium to continue through the end of July. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who joined the majority — warned the administration not to act further without explicit congressional approval.