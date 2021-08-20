US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium

US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratoriumNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday allowed the COVID-related pause on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to remain in place.
That sets up a likely battle before the nation's highest court.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid by Alabama and Georgia realtors to block the eviction moratorium reinstated earlier this month.
The realtors are likely to appeal to the Supreme Court, which voted 5-4 in June to allow the moratorium to continue through the end of July.
But Justice Brett Kavanaugh -- who joined the majority -- warned the administration not to act further without explicit congressional approval.
Coronavirus Resources
- Are you fully vaccinated? Click here for guidance from the CDC.
- Click here for the latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
- Looking for local information on the COVID-19 vaccine? Click here.
- Click here for 13 WREX's latest coronavirus coverage.