US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday allowed the COVID-related pause on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to remain in place.

That sets up a likely battle before the nation's highest court.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid by Alabama and Georgia realtors to block the eviction moratorium reinstated earlier this month.

The realtors are likely to appeal to the Supreme Court, which voted 5-4 in June to allow the moratorium to continue through the end of July.

But Justice Brett Kavanaugh -- who joined the majority -- warned the administration not to act further without explicit congressional approval.

