Stateline veteran honored for service in the Army and community

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Stateline veteran is honored Friday for his years of service in Army and in the community.

Scott Haugh was recognized with a special ceremony from Heartland Hospice. Haugh served in the First Gulf War, Operation Desert Storm. He returned home to serve countless number of veterans and their families. Haugh held many leadership in veteran organizations. Most recently, he served as Illinois' local veteran employment representative. Co-workers say Haugh bleeds Army green, but has a heart of gold.

"We never leave a vet behind on the battlefield, and we will never being veterans being part of the community will never leave a veterans family behind either because they need to know that the support is there and we are there to help them," said Haugh.

Heartland Hospice honored Haugh with a certificate of appreciation, a pin and a handmade achievement plaque for his military service.