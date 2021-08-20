Pregnant women in third trimester can park in handicapped parking spots starting in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Women in their final three months of pregnancy will soon to be able to park in handicap parking spaces in Illinois.

Gov. Pritzker recently signed House Bill 3027 which allows temporary disability parking decals for expecting mothers in their third trimester.

The new law allows the Secretary of State to provide a disabilities motor decal or device to an expectant mother during her third trimester. The decal or device provided to the expectant mother shall be valid for no more than 90 days and shall clearly set forth the date that the decal or device expires.

The decal or device will only be issued only upon a showing by adequate documentation that the expectant mother has entered her third trimester.

The temporary decal or device will be recognized and honored by all local authorities, regardless of which local authority issued such decal or device.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.