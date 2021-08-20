No signs of cooling off ahead of more storm chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With another warm afternoon, the heat follows us into the weekend as storm chances return. The heat remains even into the next work week.

Stayin' steamy:

This week has brought hot and humid conditions back to the region and they are here to stay for the weekend, even into the following week.

This summer has brought a few handfuls of 90 degree days to the Stateline.

Next week brings another round of 90's dragging the hot summer weather into the end of August. So far this summer has brought 25 days of 90 degree weather. With most of these days, humidity has also accompanied the heat calling for hot and hazy conditions.

These conditions don't want to leave just yet as they follow us into next week. The first half of next week is likely to see temperatures break 90 degrees with dew points well into the 70's. The area doesn't see relief from the hot weather until we get into the latter part of the next week.

Split weekend:

As we wrap up our week, the weekend brings a little bit of everything in terms of weather with storms and sunshine expected.

A split weekend brings both storm chances and sunshine with lower humidity for Sunday.

The heat follows us into Saturday with storm chances in the morning. The activity that is expected to reach the area Saturday morning will likely push out of the area as we head into the afternoon. The best chance for activity between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Severe weather does not look likely with Saturday's showers and storms.

By the afternoon, most of the area will be dry with partly sunny skies into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures likely to climb into the upper 80's. Sunday will bring lots of sunshine and lower humidity. Heat returns into next week.