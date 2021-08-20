Laced Up 815 shoe store set to open inside CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're looking for some kicks, a new shoe store in Rockford may have the perfect pair just for you.

You can find Laced Up 815 inside CherryVale Mall.

One of the owners, who's just 19, went from doing pop-up shops to opening up a storefront. The owners hope to keep expanding and open a second location in the future.

"It's a weird feeling. I never thought this would come so quick, I've only been doing it a year and a half. I wasn't even intending on doing this it just kind of came up and it's crazy that it's all coming together," Co-Owner of Laced Up 815, Zach Marrie said.

The shoe store officially opens September 3rd at 10 a.m. There will be shoe giveaways that day, so early arrival is suggested.